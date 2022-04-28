Ganuelas-Rosser, Limitless App eye SEA Games tonic after PBA 3x3 fall

BRANDON Ganuelas-Rosser is even more motivated to do better in the 31st Southeast Asian Games following the loss of Limitless App in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser on SEA Games bid

The Fil-Am big man said focus is now on defending the 3x3 men’s gold in the biennial showcase in Hanoi, Vietnam after the Appmasters failed to reach the championship round of the tournament finale on Wednesday.

Favored to win the grand finals anew, Ganuelas-Rosser and the Appmasters were ambushed in the first round of the playoffs by eventual champion Pioneer Pro Tibay, 16-14.

“We’re looking forward to the SEA Games. It’s much more of a challenge for us now because we have a sour taste in our mouth. We want to get back the glory that we had before,” said Ganuelas-Rosser, a prospective top pick in the coming PBA Draft.

The Appmasters had been the most dominant team in the PBA 3x3 in the two conferences it held so far, winning four of the 12 leg titles at stake, and emerging as its first-ever grand winner prior to Pioneer Pro Tibay.

Continue reading below ↓

Even with the stunning setback, Ganuelas-Rosser isn’t worried about the team’s SEA Games campaign.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Not at all. If you look at the conference as a whole, we finished as the no. 1 seed, we were the most dominant team, the most consistent team. I think besides Leg 6, I think we made at least the semis every leg,” he said.

“You don’t want to lose, but an eye-opener is OK,” Ganuelas-Rosser added.

“It’s not just our day. It is what it is. But hats off to Pioneer. They are a good team, they are a scrappy bunch. They just got us.”

Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes will get some rest days before resuming their daily practices with coach Willie Wilson for the SEA Games, where 3x3 is set to be played on May 13 and 14.

As part of the team’s preparations, the Filipinos watched some games of the recent ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3x3 tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

“Some of the players representing their countries were in that tournament. And yeah, there was a lot of size, a lot of experience over there. But I think we’re stacked up pretty good (against) any team in the region,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ganuelas-Rosser vows to help the country retain the gold won by the Gilas Pilipinas quartet of CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Jason Perkins, and Chris Newsome and coached by Ronnie Magsanoc during the inaugural staging of the 3x3 during the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

“The Philippines is the defending champion. That’s the torch we have to carry out there, and we’re defending that crown. We’re excited for the opportunity, I’m excited as well to represent the country for the first time,” he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.