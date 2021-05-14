PBA teams need only LGU permit, swab tests to start practices in NCR venues

PBA teams will still require clearance from local government units in order to conduct full practices and scrimmages in Metro Manila, which will be under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions starting on May 15.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the teams can only start practices once they have complied with the league’s protocols, namely a permit from the LGU where their training venues are located and the completion of two RT-PCR swab tests.

The Inter-Agency Task Force [IATF] has already cleared PBA teams to conduct full practices and scrimmages in GCQ and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas but under strict health and safety protocols.

“Basta may permission ang LGUs. May mga nag-request na na mga teams. Nag-endorse na rin ako sa mga LGUs. Siguro malalaman natin by next week kung papayagan,” said Marcial on Friday.

So far, the only area near Metro Manila that has agreed to host practices is Batangas City, which has already prepared the Batangas City Coliseum, Batangas State University, and Lyceum-Batangas as possible venues.

“Kahit saan, kailangan may permission ng LGU katulad ng Batangas na pinayagan na tayo. Basta dapat may permission from the LGU,” said Marcial.

So far, only Meralco is eligible to start practices, having complied with the protocols on the two swab tests. It is scheduled to leave for Ilocos Norte on Saturday for its bubble training, but is still considering to train in Metro Manila if allowed by the LGU.