COLUMN: Let's all hope Ray Parks finds the peace that he seeks

CHICAGO - As the chips of ill-will continued to pile at the center of the table, Bobby Ray Parks wisely chose to fold his cards.

Citing the frustration of being unable to come to terms on a contract with TNT and exacerbated by the verbal cruelty fans have unleashed on him on social media, the mercurial guard said he is prepared to walk away from basketball.

"I want to be able to sleep at night and be at peace," the 28-year old told my friend Quinito Henson of The Philippine Star.

For a gifted player with a plethora of moves, this may yet be Park's best pivot. Oftentimes, when there's so much noise, the only alternative really is to retreat to a quiet place.

And for Rayray, that sweet spot is the U.S. where he plans to go next month.

He longs to be with his mother, who is "recovering from depression." He worries that the escalating assault on his person would render her "unstable."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's admirable for Rayray to prioritize being a son above being a professional athlete. It's also a remarkable loss for the PBA.

Parks expressed the desire to play in another country but that would require more clearances than entering the Pentagon.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So unless he gets a release or comes into an agreeable accord with the Tropang Giga, Parks, as noted by Henson, will have to wait five years until he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

IF THAT'S NOT A CAREER-KILLER, I DON'T KNOW WHAT IS.

At quick glance, five years doesn't seem much. But when you are idle or doing something else other than what you love, 1,825 days is an eternity of suffering.

For context, an average student only needs 1,460 days or less to complete a college degree while the president of the Philippines sits in office for 2,190 days, which can be hellacious and agonizing when you're barking on the opposition side of the political aisle.

Parks' saga, while tragic in so many ways, is a teachable moment for soon-to-be PBA free agents out there.

When negotiating a contract extension, attach good faith as the most important component in your transaction. It's the vital element that bridges whatever gap separates the two sides.

We all have our insecurities, and if you strive to assuage yours, social media is not the place to find it. Go to church.

Continue reading below ↓

This is why I stopped reading the comments section below this column. It's a waste of time, a marketplace of ideas that has been poisoned by trolls hiding behind pseudonyms.

Over at Twitter, when I have more time than tasks, I occasionally engage. Still, I have almost more people blocked than I have 1,685 followers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

So when Parks returns, whenever that is, he needs to realize that the only opinions that matter are from his teammates, coaching staff and loved ones.

The salty fans and their vitriol can all hurl themselves in the Pasig river.

Another option is to replicate what a lot of celebrities do, which is to hire someone who can manage your social media accounts and filter your messages in a way that the important stuff is brought to your attention while deleting the garbage.

Vaya con Dios, Bobby Ray.

It was fun to talk to you once when you were in the NBA D League and it was a blast watching your exploits in the Philippine Cup bubble last year.

Continue reading below ↓

I pray for you to find the happiness that you seek.