Lester Prosper stayed in touch with Terrafirma all this time

TERRAFIRMA has brought back Lester Prosper and coach Johnedel Cardel looks forward to the prospect of having the returning import for the entire conference.

In his first stint as PBA import, Prosper served as a replacement to Earl Barron during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup. With Prosper around, the Dyip finished with a 3-8 win-loss record, one game short of the eighth and final spot in the quarterfinals.

There is no doubt though in the mind of Cardel that having Prosper around for a full conference would have spelled the difference, which is why the Terrafirma coach is positive about their upcoming campaign in the Commissioner’s Cup.

“Excited nga siya maglaro,” said Cardel, whose team is coming off a 0-11 campaign in the Philippine Cup. “Every practice, talagang seryoso. Iba ‘yung Prosper ngayon nung dumating nung una.”

After his stint with Terrafirma, Prosper eventually became a naturalized player of Indonesia where he even played again in the Philippines during the country’s hosting of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last year.

Cardel said his stay with Indonesia has further developed the play of the 33-year-old Dominica native. His competitiveness has also grown, and his outlook with the team in the conference is bright.

“He is more experienced internationally kasi naging naturalized player siya ng Indonesia. Tapos of course, kaya ko nga rin kinuha ‘yan dahil mabait na import tapos talagang winning attitude parati kapag naglalaro.”

“Substitute import lang namin siya kay Barron before. We came up short lang talaga. Kung nanalo kami, eh di sana nakapasok kami. Kaya ngayon, siya ‘yung starting import namin. Sabi niya sa akin, this is the time, this is the conference where I want to go to the quarterfinals for my teammates.”

Even after the 2019 campaign, Cardel said Prosper has kept in touch with the team. He is still part of the team’s group chats where he still gives words of encouragement to the squad.

“Talagang mino-motivate din niya mga teammates niya. Even nung nasa abroad siya, nasa Viber group pa rin siya. Everytime na may laro kami na close fight, natalo, still motivating the players.

"Tapos tinatawagan pa niya ako personally, nagbibigay rin ng pointers sa akin. At least ngayon, magkasama kami at lagi kaming nag-uusap before and after practice,” said Cardel.

