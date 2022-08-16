Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Lester Prosper returns for another tour of duty with Dyip

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    LESTER Prosper hinted about coming back as Terrafirma Dyip import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    The Indonesian naturalized player posted on his Facebook page about working with the Dyip anew, saying ‘See you guys soon’ and then accompanied by an emoji of the Philippine flag and the hashtag #letswork.

    See: Lester Prosper brings import mentality to Indonesia job

    The post also showed a couple of photos with Prosper in a Dyip uniform and in action during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

    Terrafirma Dyip team manager Ronald Tubid later confirmed that Prosper indeed, will return.

    The 6-foot-10 Prosper helped the Dyip be competitive during the mid-season tournament three years ago although the team fell short of the playoffs.

    Lester Prosper

    The stint with the Dyip opened a lot of doors for the 33-year-old Prosper.

    Prosper suited up as one of two imports for San Miguel Beer in the EASL Terrific 12 that same year, teaming up with Dez Well to lead the Beermen to a semifinals finish.

      Prosper was later offered to become a naturalized player for the Indonesian national team under coach Rajko Toroman and represented them in various international meets including the FIBA Asia Cup qualification last year.

      After playing for the Indonesian Patriots, Prosper also suited up for Halcones de Xalapa in Mexico, and just recently with Tainan TSG GhostHawks in the T1 League in Taiwan.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

