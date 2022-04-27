Lester del Rosario offers PBA 3x3 title to late ‘Tatay Aric’

LESTER Del Rosario didn’t mince words about dedicating the biggest victory of his coaching career to his late father Aric Del Rosario.

Lester del Rosario offers title to 'Tatay Aric'

The former University of Santo Tomas player was overcome by emotions moments after Pioneer Pro Tibay ruled the PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals with a 12-10 victory over Sista Super Sealers Wednesday night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Del Rosario remembered the great UST mentor as he basked in the glory of what he considers as the crowning glory of his career made possible by his father.

“Para sa father ko. Para sa kanya,” said Del Rosario while pointing his index finger above.

“Dapat nandito siya, e” he added as the Pioneer coach began to break down.

The elder Del Rosario passed away two years ago when the country was at the early stage of the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Aric was the architect of the UST dynasty in the 90s where the Tigers won four straight UAAP men’s basketball championship, including a sweep of the 1993 season.

Lester was part of that team that also counted on the likes of Dennis Espino, Rey Evangelista, Bal David, Udoy Belmonte, Siot Tanquingcen, Edmund Reyes, Chris Cantonjos, Estong Ballesteros, among others.

He eventually branched out into coaching after his playing years courtesy of his father.

Lester said it was his father who gave him a break, initially as an assistant with UST in the mid-2000 before branching out to other leagues.

So it was understandable the memory of his father was among the first he remembered after winning the championship of the standalone meet before a frenzied crowd mostly made up of Pioneer Pro Tibay supporters.

Asked what his father could have told him after the title run, he let out a wide grin.

“Palagay ko medyo namura, kasi ang ingay ko dun, e” he said Lester, while pointing at the sidelines.

“Ito siguro yung biggest achievement (ko). Para sa father ko,” Lester stressed.

