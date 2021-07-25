Leo Austria sees NorthPort as contender with Greg Slaughter

SAN Miguel coach Leo Austria thinks Greg Slaughter will give PBA teams problems following his first game with NorthPort.

Slaughter had a huge outing in his first game with his new team, finishing with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Unfortunately, it was a losing effort as San Miguel escaped with an 88-86 win.

Austria said Slaughter posed a big problem for San Miguel even with June Mar Fajardo at center.

“For me, sa linaro niya, he is in shape and he is ready to punish other opponents,” said Austria. “With his size, I think he can dominate.”



Greg Slaughter comes up with a fine game against June Mar Fajardo and the Beermen

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The game saw Slaughter hitting his first three-pointer of his PBA career after missing three attempts in six years with Barangay Ginebra, according to league statistics chief Fidel Mangonon III.

Slaughter began the game with a slam, then converted another one when he scored a two-hand dunk over Arwind Santos in the third quarter.

Austria said the presence of Slaughter changed the strategy of the Beermen, who are used to not having to defend a player as big as the NorthPort center.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“The presence of Greg, nabago preparation namin. Usually, kapag walang mas malaking kalaban kami na mas malaki kay June Mar, I think ‘yung game plan namin, mas concentrated kay June Mar for us to dominate at the shaded area with a good outside shooter. But because of Greg, na-neutralize ‘yung kakayahan ni June Mar,” said Austria.

With Slaughter now with the Batang Pier, Austria sees NorthPort as a formidable team which can be a challenge to even the traditional contenders in the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

“His team is really good and there is a lot of quality players in the team that could give support to him. Imagine, this is the first game and all of the quarters, nasa loob siya. Unfortunately for him, we have a big man who can defend him. I think the next games of NorthPort, he can dominate. Even ‘yung mga teams na malalakas, he will be the problem of their opponent,” said Austria.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.