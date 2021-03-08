Leo Austria deflects credit to SMB players as he receives fourth Baby Dalupan Trophy

LEO Austria once again hailed his players for making his fourth Coach of the Year award from the PBA Press Corps possible.

The San Miguel mentor personally received his Baby Dalupan Trophy award given to top coach by the scribes covering the beat.

The award is for the 2019 season, but Austria was unable to receive the plum as the PBA Press Corps postponed its ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost two years after their successful 2019 campaign that saw the Beermen win two championships.

Continue reading below ↓

“This award will not be mine if not for the performance of the players. They made this for me. Thank you so much,” said Austria during the awards ceremony held at the TV5 Media Center.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Austria was cited by the PBA scribes for winning two championships during the 2019 season, its Grand Slam bid coming to an end after dropping a quarterfinal match-up against eventual champion Barangay Ginebra.

The two championships were won in impressive fashion, with SMB beating Magnolia (Philippine Cup) and TNT (Commissioner’s Cup).

Austria is just one behind Chot Reyes for most PBA Press Corps Coach of the Year awards while surpassing Tim Cone and Yeng Guiao with three each.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

“This recognition will serve as an inspiration and motivation for me to work extra harder. This award will not be possible if not for the dedication of the SMB team and I would like to share this award to them,” said Austria.

Austria paid tribute to San Miguel chief Ramon Ang, San Miguel Brewery president Bobby Huang, sports director Alfrancis Chua, team governor Robert Non, team manager Gee Abanilla, assistant team manager Dan Henares, and his coaching staff and support group in his acceptance speech.

The SMB coach also thanked his family for providing the inspiration to seek excellence in his position.