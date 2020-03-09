Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Austria the least surprised as Arwind lights up opening-day fireworks for SMB

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SAN Miguel coach Leo Austria was the least surprised with the outstanding play of Arwind Santos on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup opener at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Santos had a monster double-double, tallying 18 points and 15 rebounds, while also adding three assists, five steals and a block in the Beermen’s 94-78 win over Magnolia.

    Austria said he has observed a more focused Santos particularly in the final weeks of the Beermen’s preparation for the 2020 season.

    “Last two weeks, he stepped up really big time especially in practice. I could see him na naka-focus siya,” said Austria.

    Austria believes Santos is also looking to make up from the incident last year when he got involved in a fight between import Dez Wells and Kelly Nabong.

    “He wants to get back, makabawi sa what happened to us,” said Austria.

    Santos, however, said the past incident is in no way related to his splendid play on Sunday as well as during practices.

    “Wala na. Kinalimutan ko na ‘yun. Tapos na ‘yun. Normal na dumadaan sa player ‘yung mga ganung pagsubok. Kinalimutan ko na,” said Santos.

    With June Mar Fajardo out due to a complete fracture in his right tibia, Austria said he will definitely lean on his veterans including Santos even more this season.

    “We realized na nobody could help us except ourselves. That’s why those veterans, I stick to them. They responded. Maganda ‘yung kanilang ginawa. Of course, the pride of the players and experience, they know how to lose, they know how to win,” said Austria.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

