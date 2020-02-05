Austria hopes rest of Beermen can step up: 'San Miguel is not only June Mar'

CRISIS is what San Miguel coach Leo Austria labeled the fractured tibia injury that befell five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo a month before the new season opens.

However, he has his full trust that this setback could push other players into playing at their best as the Beermen brace for a season without "The Kraken."

"We're positive na despite this crisis, kailangan lumabas yung paniniwala ng players na San Miguel is not only June Mar. Without June Mar, nobody will help us expect for ourselves," he said on Wednesday.

Fajardo suffered a freak non-contact injury that led to the complete fracture of his tibia during the closing moments of Monday's training session.

He has since underwent an operation on Tuesday and will be out indefinitely, which means that he won't be with San Miguel when it tries for a sixth straight title this 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

It's a reality that the Beermen will have to deal with a little less than a month before the new season starts.

Yet as dire as the situation is, Austria said that his players have no other option but to fight even without their main man.

"Malungkot sila at alam nila kung gaano kahirap maglaro without June Mar. It's sad to imagine what happened in our team, but kailangan panindigan mo eh. Medyo mahirap dahil in the last five years, pag San Miguel, si June Mar ang haligi namin. And all of a sudden, wala na siya indefinitely," he said.

"As players, as warriors, as athletes, you have to think that a lot of things could change and for us, we have to step up and get back to top shape."

If there's a positive sign that Austria saw after Fajardo's injury, it's that the rest of the Beermen are ready to pick up the slack, prepared to cover the gaping hole the Gilas Pilipinas mainstay left in San Miguel.

"The motivation is there para sa mga players. It's really tough for us kasi sure, mamimiss namin siya. But I still believe na itong mga players will step up. What we've seen in the last two days, nag-respond sila. I'm still positive dahil maganda ang response ng players," he said.

Although the Beermen's claim as the unanimous favorites have been dropped a peg, Austria has his full trust that with the manpower that he has, the team is still a legitimate contender.

"Right now, we’re not thinking of that six-peat. Ang treatment namin ngayon ay one game at a time because we’re trying to figure out kung anong mayroon kami ngayon. But of course, mga winner naman itong mga players eh. Mahirap lang na i-guarantee na yung ine-expect sa amin ay lalabas pa rin, but through hard work and believing in ourselves, achievable pa rin naman," he said, keeping a positive outlook on the conference that looms.

"Psychologically, we’re devastated by this incident, but they are winners naman so they know how to win. We still have a lot of opportunities ahead of us."