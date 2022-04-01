Legendary Joe Lipa makes coaching comeback via PBA 3x3

THE grand old man of Philippine basketball coaching is back.

Joe Lipa will be calling the shots on the sidelines anew as he takes over the coaching job for Terrafirma in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference starting in Leg 5 on Saturday.

Lipa replaces Raymund Tiongco at the helm as the latter is currently inside the bubble with Letran in the ongoing NCAA men’s basketball tournament as part of the school’s coaching staff under Bonnie Tan.

Comeback

The mercurial mentor, now 78, last coached in 2007 with his alma mater University of the Philippines in the UAAP, but is handling a 3x3 team for the very first time.

Known for his baritone voice, volcanic temper, and coaching virtuoso, Lipa had a decorated coaching career whose memorable moments include winning UP's first and only UAAP men's basketball title in the post-war era back in 1986, guiding the all-amateur Philippine team to a silver medal finish in the Seoul Asian Games, and the 1995 national squad to the gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

He also handled the Ateneo men's team that made the Final Four three straight seasons and lost to La Salle in the 2001 finals.

Lipa likewise had a coaching stint in the PBA with Formula Shell and FedEx.

Guest team Master Sardines will also have a new coach in Hubert Delos Santos, who replaces Vic Ycasiano.

Delos Santos was a former member of both the La Salle and Terrafirma coaching staff.

