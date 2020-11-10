Five red-hot players who could be PBA bubble MVP

THE 2020 PBA Philippine Cup is being played in a unique landscape in which 12 teams compete inside the Smart Giga Clark City bubble where all of them are housed in one roof during a pandemic. While the circumstances are unlike any other, competition has remained the same and top individual performances have been aplenty.

With the league’s resources centered around making the bubble successful, the PBA has yet to make plans on how individual awards will be awarded this season. Nevertheless, let’s review the top five players that we feel could contend for the MVP of the PBA bubble if there’s ever going to be one.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MO TAUTUAA

18.56 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.11 apg, 59% FG

All eyes were on Tautuaa even during the season’s first and only game outside the bubble last March as people wanted to see how he would fare while filling the huge void left by June Mar Fajardo. Well, Tautuaa has shown thathe can be San Miguel’s primary option on offense with his ability to mix it up inside and stretch the defense with his outside shooting. One of his best nights in the bubble is a 26-point, 14-rebound performance against Blackwater.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

PAUL LEE

21.67 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.44 apg, 46% 3pt

Not only is Lee very prolific in the PBA bubble, he is also clutch. As of this writing, Magnolia is 6-4, with Lee sending the Hotshots to victory in a few of these games including against Rain or Shine where he finished with 31 points. Lee kept himself in shape during the stoppage of the season and it is paying dividends in the bubble as he plays some of the best basketball of his career.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

MATTHEW WRIGHT

24.78 ppg, 5.67 rpg, 5.89 apg, 1.56 spg, 39% 3pt

If there’s someone who can be considered as the strongest candidate for the MVP award in the bubble, it should be Wright. The Phoenix Super LPG star has thrived under new head coach Topex Robinson with his increased role with the team. Wright paced the Fuel Masters right from the start when he scored 36 points, one of the best offensive nights in the bubble, against Meralco. When he is not scoring, he is facilitating as Wright chipped in 10 assists in Phoenix’s huge win over five-time defending champion San Miguel.

Continue reading below ↓

STANLEY PRINGLE

20.56 ppg, 6.89 rpg, 3.33 apg, 51% FG, 95% FT, 46% 3pt

Right from the get go, the Barangay Ginebra guard has been one of the most consistent performers in the league. With Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio coming in late, Pringle has been carrying the Gin Kings on his shoulders with big nights on the offensive end, including a 31-point performance in their match against Alaska. Aside from his usual scoring ways from his nearly unstoppable drives to the basket, the Fil-Am guard has also proven that he can also be a consistent perimeter scorer and an improved free throw shooter in the bubble.

Continue reading below ↓

BOBBY RAY PARKS

21.11 ppg, 8.33 rpg, 2.78 apg, 51% FG

A big reason for TNT’s strong performance in the bubble is the play of Parks, who has made his mark as a do-it-all player for the Tropang Giga. As of this writing, Parks has notched his fourth straight double-double performance and his fifth this conference following a 17-point, 11-rebound night for the Tropang Giga against Meralco. Parks also made a memorable debut in the bubble with his 40-point performance against Terrafirma.