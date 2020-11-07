Did Paul Lee mock Javee Mocon after hitting a tough fallaway?

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – When Paul Lee hit that tough fadeaway jumper against Javee Mocon in the final minute of Magnolia’s game against Rain or Shine, the 31-year-old guard celebrated with a hand gesture that seemed to mock the RoS youngster.

Was he mocking Mocon?

Lee was quick to set the recond straight, saying the gesture was actually intended for his Magnolia teammates.

“Biruan namin yun sa team,” he said. “Mababa kasi akong tumalon kaya ganun ang sinesenyas ko.”

But that dagger jump shot – which he followed up with an exactly similar act at the very same spot and at the expense of Mocon anew – capped a 31-point night for the PBA’s Angas ng Tondo in the Hotshots' 70-62 win over the Elasto Painters that kept their winning streak going in the Philippine Cup bubble.

Lee went 11-of-17 from the field, none more impressive than those two fadeaways he executed against Mocon that finally dashed whatever hopes Rain or Shine had of turning the game around.

The former University of the East stalwart has averaged 29.0 points in the last three games of the Hotshots played in a four-day stretch, all of which Magnolia won.

“Grabe,” was all coach Chito Victolero could say of his prized playmaker when told about Lee’s numbers.

“Paul is our strength, yung skills niya sa offense natutulungan niya kami,” he stressed. “But yung team namin is not all about Paul Lee, yan ang lagi kong sinasabi. but the other 14 players are also very important for me.”

The streak raised the Hotshots’ record to 5-4 and in a perfect position to clinch a berth in the playoffs.

They play NorthPort on Sunday before capping their elimination round campaign against Blackwater on Wednesday.