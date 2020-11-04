Lee, Barroca, Banchero leave TNT bewildered in impressive Magnolia win

MAGNOLIA continued its giant-killing ways, defeating league-leading TNT, 102-92, on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Paul Lee, Mark Barroca and Chris Banchero led a gritty performance by the Hotshots, who improved to 3-4 (win-loss) after a fitting follow-up yo their win over a previously unbeaten Barangay Ginebra side nine days ago.

This time, Magnolia handed TNT just its second defeat in three matches after a 5-0 start inside the Smart Giga Clark City bubble by stepping on the gas in the fourth quarter after losing what once stood as an 18-point gap.

TNT dropped to 6-2, and could share first place with Barangay Ginebra if the Gin Kings beat NorthPort in the final game of Wednesday's quaruple header.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said the Hotshots know the importance of each game from hereon.



“Nasa playoff mode na kami eh,” said Victolero. “Every game is a do-or-die for us. We don’t want what happened to us before na nagkaroon ng malaking lead tapos matatalo kami. It’s a learning experience for us.”



Lee fired a game-high 27 points and began a 14-0 run with two free throws that put the Hotshots ahead for good. Banchero and Barroca also chipped in in that run that enabled Magnolia to open a 61-43 advantage in the third.



Magnolia’s lead dropped to one, 82-81, but Banchero scored back-to-back lay-ups off its trapping defense to give the Hotshots a 92-83 lead with four minutes left.



“It’s all about our defense. We want to lower the score. We don’t want na maka-100 ang Talk ‘N Text. We know the firepower of Talk ‘N Text. We want them to slow down,” Victolero said.



Banchero finished with 19 points, while Ian Sangalang added 15 points and nine rebounds. Barroca also chipped in 14 for Magnolia.



Bobby Ray Parks and Jayson Castro had 29 and 25 points, respectively, but other players were relatively quiet. RR Pogoy was limited to only seven points.



The scores:



Magnolia 102 – Lee 27, Banchero 19, Sangalang 15, Barroca 14, Corpuz 8, Reavis 6, Melton 4, Jalalon 4, Dela Rosa 3, Calisaan 2.



TNT 92 – Parks 29, Castro 25, Enciso 9, Erram 8, Pogoy 7, Rosario 6, De Leon 5, Montalbo 3, Reyes 0, Semerad 0, Washington 0, Vosotros 0, Flores 0.



Quarters: 24-25; 47-41; 74-68; 102-92.