COLUMN: Lay off Scottie, the guy is no criminal

CHICAGO - I don't understand all the toxicity that social media has poured all over Scottie Thompson for marrying Jinky Serrano instead of his longtime girlfriend Pau Fajardo.

People fall in and out of love. It happens all the time.

And I resent the fact that random strangers, most of them cloaked in pseudonyms and fake accounts, deputize themselves as the emotional police and maliciously enforce how one's heart must beat and to whom.

Look, what just transpired in a private ceremony in Las Pinas was layered with a tinge of sadness and Scottie acted irresponsibly, perhaps even deceptively, by proposing to Pau and then failing to cement that commitment with marriage.

But he is not a damn criminal. He broke a vow, not a law.

And lest everybody forget, at the time of the wedding early this month, Thompson had already painfully, reluctantly severed ties with Pau, which means he was an unrestricted free agent in the meet market.

"Ako reason ng hiwalayan namin (with Pau), ako may mali ng lahat. Lalaking tatanggapin ko ang lahat ng ibabato nyo sakin," Thompson said in a post on his Facebook page that has since been deleted.

Just because the Ginebra star is willing to get hit with the stones of rage thrown at him doesn't mean you should pick one.

PHOTO: Scottie Thompson/Instagram

And the idea that Scottie should be traded due to the imagined slight of moral turpitude is as silly as the logic-defying, grammar-mangled comments by some netizens on this issue.

Did they forget that Thompson plays in the PBA, a decaying institution whose recent flaks on eligibility and draft dodger rules reflect that it is no longer the trusted beacon for right and wrong?

Jinky Serrano, a former flight stewardess who has since been grounded as she reroutes her life as a dutiful wife and businesswoman, doesn't deserve the garbage, either.

She didn't steal another woman's man. It was Scottie who stole her heart.

I can't begin to pretend to know the grief Pau must be going through right now but as a survivor of a failed marriage that once billowed like a dumpster fire, I understand the process.

Rejection is devastating, it traumatizes the heart and scars it in ways that only time can heal.

But I'd like to believe that Pau is a beautiful soul surrounded by supportive family and friends. She will get through this difficult time, be better for it, and then hopefully, find love in somebody else's arms.

So to all the Scottie Thompson haters out there, I got something for you to think about when you tuck in bed tonight.

Life sucks and "happy ever after" is just a promise, not a guarantee.

Get over it.

