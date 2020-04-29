Popular 'Last Dance' docu spurs 'Ang Huling Tagay' memes from Ginebra fans

IT only seemed a matter of time before the hit ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the nineties raises a clamor for a similar docu in the local basketball setting.

Now it's here.

On Wednesday, 'Ang Huling Tagay' memes bearing a photo of Robert Jaworski and Bal David started spreading on social media - a witty play on 'The Last Dance' docu that has captivated hoops fans in the time of pandemic.

The memes were good for a few laughs, but we're sure it got some people thinking, 'Why not?'

To begin with, there are not a lot of good locally made documentaties about basketball or sports in general. Now may be the best time to start making them, given that there is no certainty on when sports events will be allowed to return.

If we're talking about a 10-part docu similar to 'The Last Dance,' there are only a few topics that can sustain a fan's interest. Off the top of your head, you can name the Crispa vs Toyota rivalry, a Jaworski bio, and, of course, Ginebra.

With Ginebra, there are two positives.

One, there is enough material to go around as the docu can begin with the early Ginebra years with the Chito Loyzagas and Dante Gonzalgos to the glory days of the nineties with Marlou Aquino and Noli Locsin and David, down to the current Tim Cone team that still lives by the 'never-say-die' mantra.

Second, any docu is guaranteed na audience by Ginebra's big fanbase.

So filmmakers, start the brainstorming.