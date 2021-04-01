Muyang, Melecio, Demusis come to terms with Phoenix on rookie contracts

THE top three picks of Phoenix Super LPG in the last rookie draft already agreed in principle to suit up for the team in the coming PBA 46th season.

Team manager Paolo Bugia said Larry Muyang, Nic Demusis, and Aljun Melecio have come to terms with management verbally and will be officially signed to contracts by the Fuel Masters once the Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) is lifted and small gatherings are finally allowed.

“In principle yung three rookies, we’re ok already, we have agreed with the contracts of Larry Muyang, Nic Demusis, and Aljun Melecio,” Bugia disclosed on Maundy Thursday.

“So far, in principle we’re ok na. Medyo natamaan lang nitong ECQ. Kapag nakalabas na, maybe we can make it official na.”

Muyang was the Fuel Masters’ first-round pick at No. 7, while Demusis and Melecio were tabbed one after the other in the second round at Nos. 18 and 19, respectively.

Bugia said he, along with the rest of the Phoenix coaching staff led by Topex Robinson, liked what they saw from all three freshmen in the short time they worked out with the team prior to the temporary ban of practices in all pro sports going to the Holy Week.

“They showed promise in our last practices. Unfortunately this week, no practice nga lang. Pahinga ulit,” he said.

“I was able to observe also from a far. I saw them for a week. Yung grupo nila sama-sama na kasi yung mga rookies sa isang grupo. OK naman, maganda yung workouts nila.”

As for the other rookies Phoenix also selected, Bugia said the coaching staff are ‘still looking, and still assessing.’

The Fuel Masters have also picked the likes of Reymar Caduyac, Max Hentschel, and Jerie Pingoy in the later rounds.

But Muyang, Demusis, and Melecio are good as in.

“They’re doing the online workouts now with their trainers to stay in shape,” said Bugia. “So I told them I will see them pag tapos na yung quarantine then we’ll keep them signed.”