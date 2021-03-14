Larry Muyang, Nick Demusis beef up an already loaded Phoenix roster

PHOENIX Super LPG continued its buildup during the offseason by picking up quality players from the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft.

The Fuel Masters obtained Larry Muyang at No. 7 overall before grabbing Nick Demusis, considered one of the sleepers in the draft, and Aljun Melecio in the second round at No. 18 and No. 19 overall, respectively.

Phoenix also selected Raymar Caduyac in the third round, Maximilian Duran-Hentschel in the fourth round, and Jerie Pingoy in the fifth round to complete a bountiful harvest in the first official league event of the season.

Considered one of the top bigs in the draft, Muyang gives the already-loaded Phoenix frontline another option after Vic Manuel and Justin Chua.

Muyang, a bruiser-type of player when he played for Letran in the NCAA and Pampanga in the MPBL, is expected to pick up the slack left by Dave Marcelo who was picked up by TnT as a free agent.

Demusis, meanwhile, brings the scoring and athleticism that he displayed with Bacoor in the MPBL while Melecio, a winner in his own right at La Salle, will serve as another back-up in the point guard position with Chris Banchero.

Caduyac reunites with his former coach at Lyceum, Topex Robinson, while Pingoy looks to break out in the PBA after rocky stint in college with Ateneo and Adamson.

Duran-Hentschel, a Fil-German cager, studied at University of Amsterdam and played for BC Apollo Club.