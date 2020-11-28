Letran big man Larry Muyang says he's joining PBA Rookie Draft

LARRY Muyang is looking to join the long line of exceptional Kapampangan players in the PBA.

The Letran big man bared to Spin.ph his intention of joining the next PBA Rookie Draft after helping the Knights capture the NCAA Season 95 crown last year.

"Sasali na ako," said the native of Sta. Ana, Pampanga.

For the 25-year-old Muyang, his main motivation lies in his desire to give his family a more comfortable life as he presents himself as one of the best big men in the collegiate level today.

His father, Muyang said, still drives a truck for a living even in his advanced age.

"Isa lang yung sa akin, hindi na bata ang mga magulang ko. Naawa na rin ako sa papa ko kasi driver siya ng dump truck, so gusto ko na siyang pahintuin sa pagda-drive. Gusto kong ako na lang ang magtrabaho para sa kanila. Yun lang yung dahilan ko kung bakit gusto ko nang umakyat sa pro," he said.

Muyang, the NCAA Rookie of the Year back in 2018, averaged 12.7 points on 56-percent shooting from the field, to go with 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 24.7 minutes last season as Letran's anchor down low.

Aside from his run with the Knights, the burly 6-foot-5 bruiser has also shown his worth with the Pampanga Delta in the National Basketball League (NBL) and in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns and San Juan Knights-Go For Gold, where he was a part of the 2019 Datu Cup championship team.

In his last stint with Pampanga this past Lakan Cup, Muyang averaged 7.4 points on 66-percent field goal shooting, alongside 7.4 boards in nine games to help the Giant Lanterns reach the North Division semifinals.

Showing that he can hold a candle against some of the top amateurs as well as a handful of ex-pros in those campaigns, Muyang is confident of his abilities to make his mark in the PBA.

"Kakayanin yan para sa pangarap. Kasi kung ngayon pa lang iniisip mo na hindi mo kaya, wala na. Dapat ngayon pa lang, isipin mo na na kaya mo makipagsabayan sa kanila," said Muyang, who counts June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar as his idols.

It's also not lost on Muyang that if drafted, he can follow the footsteps of the likes of Aguilar, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, and Ian Sangalang, just to name a few - kabalens who have truly made their province proud in the PBA.

"Sobrang proud, syempre," he said. "Pero ngayon, wala pa akong pinatunayan. Darating ang araw na makakasama din ako sa listahan nila, so sana."