LAMONT Strothers congratulated Justin Brownlee for breaking his record for most three-pointers made by an import in his PBA career.

Brownlee set a new record when he made his 326th triple of his PBA career on Friday in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals, surpassing the previous mark of Strothers, who had a five-year career with San Miguel.

The news reached Strothers, who was apparently unaware he held such record.

Strothers, who is now a high school basketball coach and a motivational speaker, said Brownlee’s feat is a testament to the Barangay Ginebra import’s great character.

The former San Miguel import also urged Brownlee to continue to work hard as the Gin Kings’ import.

“Records are made to be broken. Someone will come along and I’ll be #3. The key is longevity and character,” said Strothers, who also played in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks.

“Can you maintain a level of ability and character to keep them bringing you back to break the records? Speaks great of B’s character! Congrats Brownlee! Keep striving,” Strothers said.