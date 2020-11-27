LA Tenorio wants to stay in PBA bubble for two more weeks

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Barangay Ginebra’s Game Four loss following a referee’s blunder further woke up the never-say-die in LA Tenorio.

The veteran guard said he’s not ready to leave the bubble yet and vowed to do everything heading to the Kings’ sudden-death game against Meralco Bolts for a berth in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The best-of-five semis series is tied at 2-2, with the deciding Game 5 set at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“It’s win or go home. I’m used to being here na. Medyo komportable na ako rito, so sana makapag-stay pa rito for the next two weeks,” said the veteran guard, 36.

Tenorio was at the center of a controversy late in the Kings’ 83-80 loss the previous game after the referees missed making a call on Meralco’s John Pinto, who was clearly seen tugging the jersey of the Ginebra playmaker as he was about to receive an inbound pass.

The sequence led to a turnover by Tenorio with 22 seconds to go, paving the way for the Bolts to regain possession and score on a go-ahead basket. Meralco eventually won by three points.

Tenorio, part of the group that sparked the Kings’ third quarter comeback from 15 points down, has since dismissed the incident as a ‘learning experience’ for the league, saying no officiating is perfect.

“It’s always like that naman kahit saang liga, hindi lang sa PBA,” he said.

Now Tenorio has his sight on the all-important winner-take-all match – and beyond.

“We’re planning to stay here until Dec. 13, so hopefully makuha namin,” he said.

