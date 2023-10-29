LA Tenorio set for December comeback with Ginebra

DON’T expect LA Tenorio to play for Barangay Ginebra right away in PBA Season 48.

The 39-year-old guard won’t be ready for a return until December or at least a month after the opening of the season opener Commissioner’s Cup.

Coach Tim Cone said that was the timeline for Tenorio’s comeback based on the assessment of his doctors.

“Our target for him to be in the lineup is I think December 3. That’s the target,” disclosed Cone during his guest appearance in the Power & Play program of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

“I think it’s the time that he’ll come back and actually get into the lineup.”

Tenorio hasn’t played since the beginning March of this year, initially citing a groin injury that finally put an end to his amazing record streak of 744 consecutive games played.

Three weeks later, he disclosed being diagnosed with colon cancer.

But after a six-month chemo therapy treatment in Singapore, Tenorio was finally declared cancer-free last month, allowing him to join Gilas Pilipinas as part of its coaching staff in the 19th Asian Games, where the national men’s team finally regained the basketball gold after 61 long years.

Now he’s trying to get back in playing condition in a bid to rejoin Barangay Ginebra as it aims for back-to-back championships in the import-reinforced conference.

The Kings though, have not listed Tenorio as part of their official lineup going to the Nov. 5 opener of the season.

“But he’s there every day in practice, working. He’s working as a full-time player,” said Cone. “But then at this point, his doctor just want to see how his body reacts as he goes through the heavy, heavy conditioning.”

So who says it’s over for the ‘Iron Man.’

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph