LA Tenorio says Scottie Thompion primed to win MVP

LA Tenorio knows Scottie Thompson has the potential to become a PBA MVP.

If not now, perhaps in the coming seasons.

Tenorio describes Thompson as a humble person who knows how to defer to veteran players at Barangay Ginebra.

“Ang maganda kay Scottie marunong makinig lalo na sa aming mga nauna sa kanya,” said the 37-year-old Tenorio.

“Kapag pinag-sabihan mo nakikinig yan at tsaka kung ano yung ituturo mo sa kanya ginagawa niya talaga.”

For Tenorio, those are the traits of a good player and he wasn’t surprised with the marked improvement in the game of the former NCAA MVP out of University of Perpetual Help in the seven years that they’ve been together at Ginebra.

Tenorio mentioned how Thompson has developed into a two-way player, who now has a potent offensive game he polished through constant practice before and after each Barangay Ginebra training.

“Makikita mo talaga yung determination niya to strive in improving his game especially sa offense,” he said. “Sa practice mag-i-stay pa yan para lang mag-extra shooting, na na-develop niya naman. Kita naman ngayon may range na yung tira niya.”

“For sure magkaka-MVP yan,” LA Tenorio says about Scottie Thompson.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Tenorio has taken Thompson under his wings, in the same manner he was mentored by former MVP Mark Caguioa and JayJay Helterbrand during the time he first came on board the Ginebra franchise.

"Ginawa kasi nila Mark and JayJay sa akin yun before, na sila nag-mentor sa akin dito sa Ginebra," he said.

"Kaya ngayon, I'm giving it back kay Scottie. Being one of the veterans here, ako naman ang nagme-mentor sa kanya."

And just before the Holy Week break, Thompson began to reap the fruits of his hard work when he bagged his first career Best Player of the Conference award in the pro league.

That could only be the beginning, according to Tenorio, who foresees Thompson becoming an MVP awardee.

“For sure magkaka-MVP yan,” said Ginebra’s long-time playmaker. “Ngayon pa lang top contender na siya, e, dahil Best Player (of the Conference) siya. Silang dalawa lang naman ni Calvin (Abueva) ang Best Player this season, di ba.

“At tsaka baka si Mikey (Williams),” added Tenorio, referring to the super rookie of TNT Tropang Giga who is also a top candidate for the season’s highest individual honor.

Whether this season or not, Tenorio is certain an MVP award is just around the corner for Thompson.

