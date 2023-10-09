Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    LA Tenorio back in Ginebra practice after cancer remission

    Eight months later, Tenorio rejoins Gin Kings ahead of Commissioner's Cup title defense
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano, LA Tenorio (@la_tenorio) | Instagram

    LA Tenorio took another huge step on the road to his much-awaited PBA comeback.

    On Monday afternoon, Tenorio uploaded a photo of him icing up his knees as he gears up for one of his first training sessions back with Ginebra.

    LA Tenorio PBA comeback update

    READ: LA Tenorio confirms basketball comeback after cancer remission

    "Back to work! Grateful and thankful everyday! NSD," said Tenorio.

      The eight-time PBA champion confirmed his imminent basketball return upon the remission of his colon cancer back in September.

      From briefly joining the Gin Kings' coaching staff, Tenorio was also tapped by his veteran mentor Tim Cone as an assistant coach for Gilas' Asian Games squad — one that ultimately seized a historic gold medal over Jordan after 61 years.

      Tenorio and the rest of the Gin Kings will be out to defend their Commissioner's Cup crown starting Nov. 5.

