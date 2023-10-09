LA Tenorio back in Ginebra practice after cancer remission

LA Tenorio took another huge step on the road to his much-awaited PBA comeback.

On Monday afternoon, Tenorio uploaded a photo of him icing up his knees as he gears up for one of his first training sessions back with Ginebra.

LA Tenorio PBA comeback update

READ: LA Tenorio confirms basketball comeback after cancer remission

PHOTO: LA Tenorio (@la_tenorio) | Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Back to work! Grateful and thankful everyday! NSD," said Tenorio.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The eight-time PBA champion confirmed his imminent basketball return upon the remission of his colon cancer back in September.

From briefly joining the Gin Kings' coaching staff, Tenorio was also tapped by his veteran mentor Tim Cone as an assistant coach for Gilas' Asian Games squad — one that ultimately seized a historic gold medal over Jordan after 61 years.

Tenorio and the rest of the Gin Kings will be out to defend their Commissioner's Cup crown starting Nov. 5.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph