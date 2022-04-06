Tenorio on playing against little bro Aaron: ‘Masaya ako naabutan ko pa siya’

LA Tenorio doesn’t mind playing in the PBA finals against someone who he saw grow up right before his very eyes.

The veteran Barangay Ginebra guard found himself being pitted against young Meralco playmaker Aaron Black as the Kings and Bolts renew their rivalry for the Governors’ Cup championship.

Black is the son of Meralco coach Norman Black, Tenorio’s coach in his final year at Ateneo, and the one responsible for convincing the talented guard to pursue a PBA career.

“If not for his dad I don’t think I’m here now. I never pursued playing in the PBA when I was in college until coach Norman handled Ateneo when he was the consultant and became a head coach in my last year with Ateneo,” Tenorio recalled his days with the Blue Eagles while standing beside the young Black.

Tenorio remembers seeing Black tagging along with his father during Blue Eagles practices.

“He was there, still a little kid,” said the 37-year-old guard.

Now their paths cross in Philippine basketball’s biggest stage.

“I’m happy that Aaron is here now, playing in the finals, playing in the big stage, and playing really well for his team,” he said.

At the same time, playing against the son of his former college coach is also a testament to the longevity of the six-time PBA champion and four-time Finals MVP.

“Masaya ako kasi naabutan ko pa siya, kasi ibig sabihin nakakapaglaro pa rin ako, at napakalaking bagay yun para sa akin,” said Tenorio. “I’m really blessed and natutuwa ako.

“I’m just happy that I’m still here and playing at the high level, and hopefully, sa mga darating pang taon while seeing these kids playing at a high level, sana andun pa rin ako.”

Black is glad to have the opportunity to play against someone he considers his ‘kuya’ right in his very first finals appearance in Asia’s pioneering pro league.

“I’ve seen him play for so long. Pinapanood ko siya while growing up and I’ve seen all championships he’d won in the PBA as well,” he said.

“But at the same time, alam ko pagdating namin sa court alam ko it’s going to be competitive. For me mas respeto pa nga yun if I come and I really compete against him, and I’m sure he’ll understand that.”

