LA Tenorio unperturbed after going scoreless in Ginebra loss

LA Tenorio was hardly bothered after going scoreless in Barangay Ginebra's loss to Meralco in the opener of their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal playoff.

The veteran guard was more concerned about the Kings' lackluster performance in the 93-82 defeat to the Bolts on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"People see individual stats and everything but they don't know what's happening inside the game," said Tenorio.

"Physically, we didn't do the game plan properly. So I'm not worried offensively. Yung nangyari sa amin ngayon is our defense which is yun ang identity namin as a team. Ang gulo. Hindi namin naayos yung game plan namin and they took advantage of it."

Tenorio was 0-of-5 from the floor in 32 minutes of play, but made up for it with his four rebounds and four assists.

It was the first time the 38-year-old Tenorio went scoreless in a game since going 0-for-13 against TNT in the Philippine Cup last year.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The good thing is, Tenorio and the Kings have four days to rest and regroup for make-or-break Game 2 on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

"Kung back-to-back games ito, baka ang hirap maka-recover," he said. "Pero may recovery time naman, so I'm sure makaka-adjust kami."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.