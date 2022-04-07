LA on Bolts: 'We can't assume na ibibigay nila ‘yung series na ‘to sa amin'

FROM the standpoint of Barangay Ginebra, Meralco played exactly how head coach Tim Cone felt the Bolts would in their fourth clash for the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup – a team greatly motivated to finally win a championship at its expense.

The Bolts built a huge lead in the first three quarters of the contest to beat the Kings, 104-91, to grab Game One of the best-of-seven finals series.

LA Tenorio on Game One loss

“Obviously, they outhustled us,” said Ginebra skipper LA Tenorio. “Sila ‘yung team na nakita natin na mas gusto nila manalo. ‘Yun ang team na Meralco na alam natin na sobrang motivated to win.”

Tenorio said Meralco played with a lot of energy right out of the gate, mentioning the effort of Chris Newsome, who scored all of his eight points in the first period.

Eventually, Allein Maliksi and Tony Bishop took over the attack for Meralco on its way to a blowout victory.

“We didn’t match their energy. We didn’t match their aggressiveness. We can’t afford to do that especially in the championship. Hindi na kailangang i-remind sa sarili namin na they are so motivated and they really want to win the series and not only this game. This game is a testament na nakita natin ‘yung Meralco na gustong-gustong manalo,” said Tenorio.

Tenorio also struggled in Game One, finishing with just five points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field. The Ginebra point guard only had two rebounds and two assists.

The 37-year-old Tenorio said Cone was not pleased with their play, not seeing the quality of their game that allowed them to reach the finals.

“Sa start pa lang ng jumpball, si Newsome diba? Until the end of the game, even the bench players. We really have to match their mentality going to the next game. We cannot assume na ibibigay nila ‘yung series na ‘to sa amin. We have to ride back and be aggressive and cannot afford to commit mistakes defensively.”

“He was very disappointed,” Tenorio said of Cone. “He said na hindi ito ‘yung team na kilala niya na naglaro for the past playoff games. I have to agree. Offensively, defensively, hindi ito ‘yung Ginebra team na naglaro sa Talk ‘N Text at sa NLEX series and playing against a very motivated Meralco, we cannot afford to do that.”

