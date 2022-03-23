'Playoff Tenorio' steals spotlight from Brownlee, Scottie in semis opener

LA Tenorio reminded everyone that he has plenty of gas left in the tank after delivering a vintage performance that sparked Barangay Ginebra’s 95-86 win over NLEX in Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals on Wednesday night.

With Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson the main target men of the Road Warriors' defense, the 37-year-old Tenorio frolicked on the way to dropping 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, on top of six rebounds, and six assists in 40 minutes of play.

“They’re focusing too much on Justin and Scottie, so nagkaroon lang ng opportunity and naka-diskarte,” Tenorio said after coming in averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.1 boards in the eliminations.

The Gin Kings star playmaker scored 17 in the first three quarters where the Gin Kings erased a 16-point deficit before Thompson and Brownlee brought them home in the payoff period.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone was hardly surprised by Tenorio’s clutch play, deflecting the talk from Brownlee’s improved performance.

“If you were talking about a ‘playoff guy,’ – you talk about ‘Playoff Brownlee’ – I think it’s even more important to talk about ‘Playoff Tenorio,’” Cone said. “He always steps up in big games. He’s had that big-game attitude since 19-forgotten.”

Tenorio feels he’s not a “forgotten man” by opponents despite his advanced age.

“I don’t think naman na ganun, kasi naglalaro ako eh. I’m still playing forty minutes per game, so I don’t think the other team would say ‘nakakalimutan ako,’” Tenorio said. “I’m sure they have plans also, but because we have Justin and Scottie’s really playing well, Arvin [Tolentino] also. So opportunity lang talaga.”

“I’m sure next game, mag-aadjust na yang mga yan,” he added.

Tenorio, though, admitted he tries to turn it up a notch in the postseason, but not necessarily looking to be more aggressive on offense.

“As one of one of the veterans talaga, you really have to change your mindset, lalo na pagdating sa playoffs. Parang obligado ka,” he said. “You have to do something for the team, especially if you’re a vet.”

“It doesn’t matter kung scoring, hustle points, or mga things na hindi nakikita sa stats, it lifts up the morale of the team. Yung points, bonus na lang. Opportunity lang at gina-grab ko lang. but more than that, it’s really the presence when you’re inside the game.”

