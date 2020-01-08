Tenorio insists need for Ginebra to get better after 'hardest game in years'

LA TENORIO heaved a sigh of relief after what he described as one of the toughest wins Barangay Ginebra pulled off in recent memory on Tuesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

With Tenorio coming up big in the fourth period, the Kings secured a grind-out 91-87 win over Meralco before 10,708 fans at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum to take the early lead in the best-of-seven finals series.

“Kaya ako napa-buntong hininga,” said Tenorio. “Sobrang this is the hardest game that we played in the past years.”

It’s difficult to argue with Tenorio.

The Gin Kings fought back from a 10-point deficit and got a seven-point lead, 80-73, midway in the fourth quarter thanks to a 12-2 run that Tenorio also helped establish. But the Bolts rallied thanks to Chris Newsome’s baskets that even put Meralco ahead, 85-84.

Tenorio answered back with a reverse lay-up using the left hand, but Allen Durham answered with two free throws, 87-86. Ginebra later needed two free throws from Justin Brownlee and a game-saving block from Japeth Aguilar.

While glad to come out with the victory, Tenorio agreed they also have to play better overall.

“Sobrang hirap. They really made us bleed for every point. I think we only had 16 assists, way, way below our average sa conference. Doon pa lang, makikita na talaga na they are really focusing on defense,” said Tenorio.

Tenorio is aware that Meralco is one of the best defensive teams in the league, a fact that has been the mantra of head coach Norman Black, who was previously his coach with Ateneo during his college days in the UAAP.

For Ginebra to continue winning, Tenorio said Ginebra must match that desire in the next games.

“We have to get better not only offensively but also defensively. We really have to match their aggressiveness and defensive mentality. I know coach Norman. Naging coach ko din siya nung college. He is really a defensive coach. It doesn’t matter if you are a scorer, if you don’t play defense, you are not going to play. I know his mentality. Kailangan talaga namin i-matchup ‘yung intensity nila defensively,” said Tenorio.

For his offense, Tenorio also came in at the perfect time. He finished with 14 points, six in the fourth which was a timely boost with Brownlee scoring half of Ginebra’s 68 markers at the end of the third quarter. This came after he was saddled with foul troubles, having four in the match.

“Kaya naman nandiyan sa amin si Justin. ‘Yun ang dapat ginagawa niya for us. But again, we cannot rely for the whole series on Justin doing that every game. We have to figure it out,” said Tenorio.

It’s back to the drawing board for Ginebra, which will be going for a 2-0 lead in the finals series on Friday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.

“Now we know kung ano ginagawa nila sa amin. We’ll watch the video and mag-aadjust kami for sure kung ano ginagawa nila sa amin in order for us to move the ball well. I don’t think we are going to win this game on one-on-one which is gustong gawin ng Meralco sa amin. We can’t afford to do that. We have to adjust and take a look at what Meralco is doing sa amin,” said Tenorio.