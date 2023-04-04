LA Tenorio flies to Singapore to begin chemotherapy treatment

LA Tenorio will possibly miss out on the PBA Governors Cup Finals as he left for Singapore this week for treatment of his colon cancer.

Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua said the veteran guard departed Manila last Monday for the initial phase of what would be a six-month chemotherapy session.

The 38-year-old Tenorio also underwent surgery at Singapore last month when his medical condition was first diagnosed.

“He’s in Singapore now for his treatment. Baka wala siya for Game 1, pero he could be back for the other games ng finals,” said Chua, also the sports director of the San Miguel Corporation.

From what he understands though, coach Tim Cone said there’s a chance Tenorio will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the series opener on Sunday, but doubts if the guard would be around for the other games of the finals.

But whether he’ll be physically present or not, Cone said the Kings will always have in their minds their beloved team captain.

“It’s a very emotional subject for us. To say that we're playing for LA is a cliché. It’s so much deeper than that. It’s so deeper in so many levels,” said Cone.

“It’s really difficult just to talk about LA. We think about him all the time. He’s constantly with us, he’s constantly in our minds. He’s a presence that hovers over us all the time. Whether this happened to him or not, he’d still be an inspiration.”