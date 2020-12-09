Double celebration as LA Tenorio crowns first PH Cup title with Finals MVP award

LA TENORIO of Barangay Ginebra captured the Honda-PBA Press Corps Philippine Cup Finals MVP award to cap a memorable campaign in the Clark bubble.

The Ginebra veteran averaged 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in the best-of-seven finals against TNT which the Kings won in five games.

The 36-year old veteran internationalist won the individual award on the night he also won the first-ever Philippine Cup crown of his 14-year career.

"Ang bait ni Lord. Hiningi ko lang [all-Filipino] championship, binigay pa sa akin 'to," said Tenorio as he clutched the Finals MVP award.

Shortly after Ginebra captured the Governors’ Cup crown last season, Tenorio vowed to do everything in his power to finally win the conference that eluded him – the Philippine Cup.

Mission accomplished.

Ironically, Tenorio was among the last to enter the PBA bubble for Ginebra after undergoing an appendectomy before the season.

But once he rounded into form, the first-round pick of SMB in the 2006 draft was back as the ultimate playmaker he always was in his career.

He began the showdown by notching 12 points and 10 assists while making crucial plays in Ginebra’s overtime win over TNT in Game 1.

The biggest moment for Tenorio in the finals came in Game 4 when he hit the critical shots to finish with 22 points in a 98-88 Ginebra win.

He rode the momentum of that performance in Game 5 where he presided over a late, game-winning drive by Ginebra that overwhelmed an undermanned but gallant TNT side.

Tenorio threw a lob to Japeth Aguilar for the slam that gave them an 80-73 lead.

Tenorio and Ginebra coach Tim Cone hugged it out after the final buzzer sounded in one of the most memorable images of the PBA's historic bubble season.