LA Tenorio finally joins Ginebra practices in Batangas

LA TENORIO has joined Barangay Ginebra practices in preparation for its title-retention bid in the 2021 PBA season.

The 36-year-old Tenorio was present for the first time during the Gin Kings’ training session in Lipa City after missing the early part of their full practices and scrimmages after a taking a brief US vacation.

Tenorio took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the US, as shown during a recent video on his YouTube channel.

The 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals MVP also had to undergo the required hotel and home quarantine protocols before returning to practice.

Tenorio's arrival gave Ginebra a full complement of players as he joined Stanley Pringle, Japeth Aguilar, and Scottie Thompson who have been training since Day One.

Christian Standhardinger has also attended Ginebra practices after he was acquired by the team in a trade with NorthPort for Greg Slaughter.

