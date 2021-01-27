La Salle gunslinger Aljun Melecio beats deadline for PBA draft

FORMER UAAP Rookie of the Year Aljun Melecio is foregoing his final year in La Salle and will test his luck in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

The 5-foot-9 gunslinger out of Valencia City, Bukidnon beat the Wednesday deadline for applicants as he joins the bumper crop of aspirants who are seeking to make the leap to the pro league.

Melecio, 22, got the blessing of La Salle management to turn pro as the resumption of the UAAP season remained uncertain.

"There are just some things in life that we can’t control, and this was one of them. This was not the ending I expected for my time playing for the green and white. Being the team captain in my last playing year, I almost did not let go, but there are just some hard, but important decisions we must make," he said in a statement.

"From watching the Green Archers on TV when I was a kid in Bukidnon to eventually representing La Salle, holding the banner high and bright was a dream come true for me. I am beyond grateful to the Lasallian Community for giving me a chance to showcase my talents and enhance my skills. I appreciate the DLSU management and especially coach Derick for being honest and fair to his players. I also like to thank Boss ECJ, Boss Raffy Villavicencio, Boss Terry Capistrano, Justice Reyes, Atty. Mans Carpio, and Boss Eric Ongkuako for their unwavering support."

"This is a painful announcement, but it is one I have to make: I am entering the 2021 PBA Draft."

Despite his diminutive frame, Melecio comes to the draft as one of the best marksman, as seen in his performance last UAAP Season 82 where he posted 10.6 points on 32-percent shooring from threes, alongside 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 25 minutes of play.

He did play in the PBA D-League with EcoOil-La Salle until the cancellation of the 2020 Aspirants' Cup last year.

Graduating from La Salle-Zobel, he won the UAAP Season 79 Rookie of the Year honors back in 2016.

Melecio is expected to be one of the top guards in this year's pool, together with potential top pick Joshua Munzon, Fil-Am Franky Johnson, Adamson's Jerrick Ahanmisi, and San Sebastian's RK Ilagan.