Controversial La Salle Fil-Am forward Tyrus Hill joining PBA Draft

FIL-AM forward Tyrus Hill is skipping his final year in La Salle and will enter the PBA Rookie Draft.

La Salle insiders confirmed the move as the 6-foot-5 high-flyer foregoes his last playing year with the Archers.

Hill, 24, was recruited in 2016 by Soaring Falcons coach Franz Pumaren from San Jose, California and suited up for the San Marcelino squad in 2017.

He averaged 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.1 minutes for Adamson in UAAP Season 80.

Hill's exit from the Soaring Falcons' nest was met with controversy as he allegedly told Adamson coaches he was going to Division I school San Jose State, only to later join La Salle.

After serving his residency, Hill finally played for the Green Archers last season, albeit sparingly, as he posted only 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.1 minutes of play through nine games in UAAP Season 82.

Hill joins former teammates Jamie Malonzo and James Laput in declaring for the PBA draft.

