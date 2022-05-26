Free agent Kyle Pascual declines Terrafirma offer to sign with Meralco

TERRAFIRMA lost another player in free agent market, while Meralco gained another one from it.

The Bolts added big man Kyle Pascual to their roster after the 32-year-old San Beda alumnus left the Dyip to exercise his right as an unrestricted free agent.

Dyip team manager Ronald Tubid confirmed the development on Thursday.

Dyip offer declined

"May offer kami sa kanya, pero di niya na pinirmahan," said the former PBA player turned team executive.

"Right niya naman yun kasi free agent naman na siya."

Pascual, a second-round pick of Kia at 24th overall in the 2014 PBA draft, was given a two-year contract by Meralco.

The former San Beda standout is the latest player Terrafirma lost to the free agency after Matt Ganuelas-Rosser who hooked up with TNT.

Meanwhile, Pascual is the second player Meralco acquired from the free agency market after signing Chris Banchero from Phoenix.

The Bolts earlier lost unrestricted free agent Nards Pinto to Barangay Ginebra.

