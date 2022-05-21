Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 21
    PBA

    Blackwater trades rookie Kurt Lojera to Converge for Yousef Taha

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Kurt Lojera Yousef Taha
    Kurt Lojera and Yousef Taha trade places.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto | PBA Images

    IN need of a backup big man, Blackwater decided to part ways with first-round pick Kurt Lojera to acquire the services of Yousef Taha.

    Kurt Lojera-Yousef Taha trade

    The Bossing sent Lojera to Converge in exchange for the 6-foot-8 Taha, who wasn't signed to a contract extension by the FiberXers after acquiring his rights from the buyout with the Alaksa franchise.

    Assistant team manager Jacob Munez confirmed the trade, which was later approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office on Saturday.

    "Marami silang (FiberXers) big men, kami naman maraming guards," was Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia's curt reply when asked about the trade.

    Lojera was selected no. 9 by the Bossing in last Sunday's rookie draft.

    Taha meanwhile, wasn't offered a contract by Converge, although his rights was owned by the new PBA team following its acquisition of the Alaska franchise.

    The former Mapua Cardinal is expected to serve as back up to rookie big man and no. 1 overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and his former Alaska teammate Barkley Ebona at Blackwater.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicYeng GuiaotopicWillie MarcialtopicAlex CabagnottopicRobert BolicktopicTerrence RomeotopicCalvin Abueva
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Kurt Lojera and Yousef Taha trade places.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto | PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again