Blackwater trades rookie Kurt Lojera to Converge for Yousef Taha

IN need of a backup big man, Blackwater decided to part ways with first-round pick Kurt Lojera to acquire the services of Yousef Taha.

Kurt Lojera-Yousef Taha trade

The Bossing sent Lojera to Converge in exchange for the 6-foot-8 Taha, who wasn't signed to a contract extension by the FiberXers after acquiring his rights from the buyout with the Alaksa franchise.

Assistant team manager Jacob Munez confirmed the trade, which was later approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office on Saturday.

"Marami silang (FiberXers) big men, kami naman maraming guards," was Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia's curt reply when asked about the trade.

Lojera was selected no. 9 by the Bossing in last Sunday's rookie draft.

Taha meanwhile, wasn't offered a contract by Converge, although his rights was owned by the new PBA team following its acquisition of the Alaska franchise.

The former Mapua Cardinal is expected to serve as back up to rookie big man and no. 1 overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and his former Alaska teammate Barkley Ebona at Blackwater.

