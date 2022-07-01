Kurt Lojera says he and Tautuaa have talked about eye injury

KURT Lojera will be out for two to three weeks as he recovers from the eye injury he sustained in Converge's game against San Miguel last week.

The lump below his left eye still obvious, the rookie wingman described the injury as a 'crazy feeling' after being hit in the area for the first time.

"First time ever (hit in the eye)," said Lojera, looking more like a boxer than a basketball player with all that swelling under his left eye. "You just have to deal with it."

Lojera took a direct him from the elbow of San Miguel big man Mo Tautuaa while driving to the basket in the second quarter of the FiberXers game against the Beermen on Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The former La Salle stalwart never returned as Converge absorbed a 111-92 beating.

Right now, Lojera isn't doing any heavy activities nor practicing with the team after undergoing eye lasik surgery.

"I'm out for two to three weeks for the healing process and then from there, start again," he said. "I'm doing good. Just trying to heal.

"No contact, no lifting, no coughing, no sneezing, no bending over. I'm very limited on doing something, because obviously anything that could irritate my eye, I can't really do," said Lojera, who showed up at the Smart Araneta Coliseum wearing shades.

"But I try to walk around and stay mobile. That's all about it, though," said the freshman player, adding there's still pain around the injured eye.

Lojera said Tautuaa talked to him after the incident, which he just shrugged off as part of the game.

"He knows everything. We're good. We're definitely good," he said of the San Miguel big man.

Converge lost a second straight game with a 105-89 rout at the hands of Barangay Ginebra Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for a 2-5 record.

