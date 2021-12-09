Rosales grateful for PBA second chance with NLEX after brief coaching stint

FOR Kris Rosales, it was a life-changing experience that happened in just a split second.

Already settled in California coaching fourth-graders, a sudden call-up had the 6-foot guard packing his bag on short notice and found himself on a flight back to Manila to play for NLEX in the PBA Governors Cup.

Kris Rosales cherishes second chance

Rosales, who last played for Rain or Shine in the Philippine Cup Clark bubble last year, said the unexpected offer came when his representative Charlie Dy met him in the US while the players’ agent was on a vacation.

Dy dropped by to watch Rosales play in a men’s league and saw him still fit and good enough to have another shot of playing in Asia’s oldest pro league.

“I always wanted to come back, but I never knew when it was going to happen. And then one day, my agent met and said NLEX is interested and then he started asking me about my vaccine card and my passport,” Rosales recalled.

The next thing the Fil-Am guard knew, he had his bags packed and then said his goodbye to his fourth-grader team.

“It happened within four or five days. I told my team, the director, I had to go,” he said with a smile. “I just said my goodbyes and you know, I was just back in the Philippines. I’m just grateful.”

On Wednesday, Rosales was back playing in the PBA donning the NLEX Road Warriors jersey and quickly proved the franchise didn’t go wrong in taking a gamble on him.

Rosales finished with nine points in his NLEX debut, scoring seven of those in the third period when the Road Warriors finally took control of their game against the San Miguel Beermen to win, 114-102.

He also had three rebounds and three assists, while going 4-of-7 from the field in 19 minutes of play.

Coach Yeng Guiao was all praises for Rosales, a player the Road Warriors were interested in when Rain or Shine opted not to renew his contract prior to the start of Season 46.

“We picked up Kris Rosales and he contributed big in this win,” said the NLEX mentor. “This is his first game for us and he already made a big contribution for us. And we expect him to get better in the next few games.”

Rosales said he’s grateful to NLEX management, coach Yeng, and Dy for being given another chance of showing his skills and what exactly he can do on the court.

“When you get a second chance, you just want to take advantage of it,” said the Fil-Am guard.

