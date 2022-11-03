KJ McDaniels also 'strongly considered' for Governors' Cup, says Black

WITH his inclusion to the team this conference, KJ McDaniels is also under consideration to also see action for Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Head coach Norman Black answered with an affirmative when asked if McDaniels is also an option for the Bolts come the next conference where he had played previously in the PBA.

Black on KJ McDaniels

“He is also being strongly considered for the third conference import,” said Black on Thursday.

McDaniels is expected to pass the height limit had already played in the Governors’ Cup with TNT in 2019 and NLEX during the 2021-22 season. The height limit during the last Governors’ Cup was 6-foot-6, McDaniels’ listed height.

The focus though of Meralco is the present with the Bolts set to face Bay Area in a bid to snap its losing streak in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Gametime is at 3 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

McDaniels is set to play on Friday, having officially been activated to replace Johnny O’Bryant.

The Bolts have lost three straight games to go down to 1-5 for 12th place, prompting the ballclub to get McDaniels.

Meralco is coming off a 113-96 loss to Rain or Shine last October 22, extending its woes to stay in 12th place in the team standings.

Bay Area returns following a two-week break, looking to maintain first place in the team standings.

The guest team improved their record to 6-1 win-loss following their 130-76 beating of Terrafirma last October 21, the second largest winning margin in PBA history.

