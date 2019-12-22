KJ McDaniels allays injury fears after hard fall as TNT targets finals

TNT import KJ McDaniels felt Meralco wanted Game Four more than they did as the KaTropa are forced to play another match for a finals berth in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The KaTropa wasted a 2-1 series lead on Saturday night after they lost to the Bolts, 95-83, sending their affair to a decider set on Monday at the Ynares Center.

McDaniels, who had 26 points and nine rebounds in the loss, said Meralco wanted to win the game than TNT with its season on the line.

“They just gave more effort than us,” McDaniels said. “We just have to be better prepared for this game, play harder, and play like the season is on the line.”

During the course of Game Four, TNT lost an early 13-point lead when it zoomed to a 17-4 advantage in the first quarter. But Allen Durham was a monster for Meralco when he had 36 points and 13 rebounds to carry the Bolts to victory.

“I felt that in the second half, they showed that they wanted it more,” said McDaniels.

Heading into the do-or-die Game Five, McDaniels said one of the keys to the match will definitely be the rebounding battle, which the Bolts dominated, 52-38, on Saturday.

“Defense just relaxed,” said McDaniels. “They gave a lot more effort in the second half, going after offensive rebounds. We have to do a better job keeping them off the glass and just stick to the game plan from the first half to the second half.”

Meanwhile, McDaniels also allayed fears of an injury after he fell hard to the floor in the third quarter, hitting his tailbone after a foul on Durham.

“My tailbone, there’s a sting, and in my elbow. But I’ll be alright. Just have to recover and bounce back,” said McDaniels.

