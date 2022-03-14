Ginebra activates Aljon Mariano as Maurice Shaw now an unrestricted free agent

DEFENDING champion Barangay Ginebra and NLEX primed up for the coming PBA Governors Cup playoffs by activating a key player each.

The Kings brought back forward Aljon Mariano in lieu of big man Maurice Shaw, who has been relegated to the team’s unrestricted free agent list with rights to salary.

The Road Warriors meanwhile, inserted veteran Tony Semerad for rookie Calvin Oftana, who was placed on the injured/reserved list.

Mariano hasn’t suited up for the Kings the entire season after undergoing surgery twice to remove bone spurs on his foot.

Tony Semerad is back

Semerad meanwhile, is coming off a strained calf he suffered shortly after the season-ending meet resumed following a month-long break with the surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

It’s not certain though, if Semerad and Mariano would be suiting up for the playoffs.

NLEX also formalized the signing of new import Cameron Clark in place of KC McDaniels, who was relegated to the injured-reserved list

The sixth seeded Kings are up against No. 3 TNT Tropang Giga, who owns a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Road Warriors on the other hand, are seeded No. 2 and have a twice-to-beat edge over No. 7 Alaska.

