Kings, Hotshots ready for showdown despite another probable case inside PBA bubble

CLARK FREEPORT – Coaches of both Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia are both raring to go in their PBA Philippine Cup showdown Sunday despite a confirmation from league officials about a player becoming a probable virus case earlier.

“Yes, we’re ready to play,” said Kings coach Tim Cone as he looks forward to the meeting between the two league rivals for the first time this season and without the throng of fans watching in the stands.

“Let’s play on,” added the 62-year-old champion coach.

Magnolia counterpart Chito Victolero said the Hotshots are just as ready especially with the assurance given by league officials that playing inside the league bubble remains safe.

“As long as my assurance na safe kami, we will continue to play,” he said.

The league earlier announced the Ginebra-Magnolia game is going to push through despite cancelling the curtain raiser between Blackwater and Rain or Shine after a player of the Elite was found to be a probable case for the virus.

The entire Blackwater team has since been isolated.

But postponing the game between the unbeaten Kings and Hotshots is not far-fetched. A pre-game press conference will be held at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The Kings will be going to the 6:45 p.m. match carrying an unbeaten 4-0 record and are looking to regain a share of the lead currently held by idle TnT Tropang Giga (5-0).

It’s the Hotshots who are currently struggling, losing their last three games, including an 84-91 setback against Phoenix in which they lost grip of a 17-point third quarter lead.