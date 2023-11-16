Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    King Caralipio signed by Converge at end of Letran Knights campaign

    FiberXers relegate Barkley Ebona to make room for fourth-round pick out of Letran
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    king caralipio pba draft combine
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    CONVERGE relegated Barkley Ebona to the free agency list after signing rookie draftee King Caralipio.

    The 6-foot-6 Ebona was put on the list of unrestricted free agents with rights to salary, meaning he still has an existing contract with the FiberXers but can sign with any team if he wants to.

    Caralipio, last season's NCAA Finals MVP with Letran, signed a deal with the Purple Nation last Monday as his season with the Knights finally ended.

    His run with the Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines likewise came to an end after the team was eliminated in the MPBL playoffs by the Bacoor City Strikers.

    Caralipio was selected in the fourth round (No. 42 overall) by Converge in the last rookie draft.

    Ebona was acquired by the FiberXers along with a 2022 first round pick in a trade with Blackwater for the trio of Mike Digregorio, Tyrus Hill, and RK Ilagan.

    Previously, he was the no. 4 overall pick by Alaska in the 2019 draft before being traded to the Bossing along with JVee Casio two years later for Mike Tolomia and a 2022 second round pick.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

