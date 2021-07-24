KIEFER Ravena is bound to finish his campaign with NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup before departing for Japan and suit up for the Shiga Lakestars in the B. League.

NLEX official Ronald Dulatre said Ravena and the Road Warriors management have agreed the 27-year-old guard will have to fulfill his commitment with the team for the remaining games of the conference, after which he can finally play for his Japan-based ballclub.

“He will continue to play with NLEX at least until the final playing date of NLEX,” said Dulatre Saturday.

Ravena will still see action for the Road Warriors if they reach the playoffs, more so if the team goes deep in the season-opening meet.

“If that will be the case, we will honor yung agreement namin na until the last playing date (of the all-Filipino conference). Kung hanggang saan pupunta ang NLEX,” Dulatre added.

The Philippine Cup is expected to be completed by the first or second week of October, or by the time the season of the B. League is about to start.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao doesn’t see any conflict with the schedule if that should be the case.

“I think tatapusin naman niya yung conference. I’m not really sure kung October pa yung sa Japan niya,” Guiao said. “Kung October nga yun, sakto lang siya, sakto lang dun sa schedule.”

Kiefer Ravena

