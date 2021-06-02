Kiefer Ravena thanks NLEX for 'blessing' to play in Japan

KIEFER Ravena on Wednesday thanked NLEX management for their support in the next phase of his career after deciding to play for Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.

In a post on Facebook, Ravena thanked NLEX big bosses led by Manny V. Pangilinan, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation chief Rod Franco, team executive Ronald Dulatre, and head coach Yeng Guiao “for giving me your blessing and backing in this next stage of my career.”

The NLEX star also thanked the Shiga Lakestars for the opportunity to play in Japan which he described as “once-in-a-lifetime.”

“In light of today’s announcement, I would like to thank my team, Shiga Lakestars, for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Thank you for the trust and belief that a Filipino can perform and play in such a prestigious league. Domo arigatou gozaimasu,” Ravena said.

“I would also like to thank my NLEX Road Warriors Family and Management. To Boss MVP, Boss Rod Franco, Boss Ronald, Coach Yeng and all my teammates, maraming salamat. The support you have given me all throughout my stay has given me nothing but joy and great memories,” said Ravena.

“Our dream of winning a championship will always be there. I am and will always be proud of this family. Thank you for giving me your blessing and backing me in this next stage of my career,” he added.

Following the announcement that Ravena is on his way to Japan, the PBA said the move of the NLEX star to Japan is not allowed as his Uniform Players Contract with the Road Warriors and the league is still binding.

Nevertheless, Ravena thanked the PBA for their support not just to him but to his fellow players.

“To the PBA, and the Board of Governors, thank you for always supporting me. I will forever by grateful for the opportunity you have given us athletes,” said Ravena.

As he moves on to the next chapter of his basketball career, Ravena urged the Filipino fans to support his next journey in Japan.

“Lastly, to the fans, I hope you join me in this journey. I am proud to carry the flag and to say that I am a Filipino. I will continue to give glory to my countrymen and women in any way I can. Please continue to support me. Salamat po,” Ravena said.

