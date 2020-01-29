Kiefer Ravena's strong fourth quarter leads NLEX past Blackwater in tune-up

NLEX beat Blackwater, 105-101, on Wednesday in a tune-up game at the Aero Center in Quezon City.

Kiefer Ravena had 15 points including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Raul Soyud had 14 for the Road Warriors. They scored the final four points of the match to take the win.

NLEX rookie Mike Ayonayon buried the game-tying basket, 101-101, before the Road Warriors pulled away late thanks to Soyud and Ravena.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Poy Erram scored 13 points and Kevin Alas chipped in 12 points for NLEX, which along with Blackwater played their first tune-up game as they prepare for the 2020 PBA season.

The Elite kept the game close after trailing, 52-38, at the half. Blackwater also took the lead in the match-up with KG Canaleta knocking in a three, 85-83, and Paul Desiderio converting on a lay-up for a 95-94 Elite lead.

Canaleta led seven Blackwater players in double figures with 24 points, while rookie Maurice Shaw and James Sena each had 13 for the Elite.