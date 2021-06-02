Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Kiefer Ravena signing with Japan club 'not allowed' under PBA rules

    by Dodo Catacutan
    11 hours ago

    DON'T look now, but Kiefer Ravena may run into some problems with the PBA following his decision to sign with Japan B.League club Shiga Lakestars.

    Just moments after Ravena's decision to sign with the Shiga Lakestars was announced by the Japan ballclub, PBA officials made it clear the popular guard's move constitutes a breach of his contract with mother team NLEX.

    Sought for comment, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the 27-year old former Ateneo standout called him on Tuesday to inform him about his decision.

    "Hindi pwede," was Marcial's curt reply to Ravena.

    Marcial explained that Ravena is tied down to a contract he signed with NLEX last year and a move constitutes a breach of the league's Uniform Players' Contract (UPC).

    Sources bared Ravena's deal with NLEX runs until the 2023 season.

      Asked if Ravena will be off the hook if released by NLEX, Marcial said the UPC binds a player to a contract with the league and not just with his mother team.

      "We'll see," Marcial said. "But right now, that's the situation."

      SPIN.ph efforts to contact NLEX coach and general manager Yeng Guiao have not been successful at posting time.

