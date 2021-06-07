Kiefer practices with NLEX on supposed day of Shiga prescon

KIEFER Ravena practiced with NLEX on Monday, two days after his plan to play for a Japanese B.League team was rejected by the PBA.

Ravena went down to work as he participated in the Road Warriors' training for the coming season of the PBA on the day he was supposed to be introduce as the newest player of the Shiga Lakestars.

The Lakestars decided to postpone Monday’s introductory press conference after the PBA declared it is not allowing Ravena to suit up for the ballclub in the 2021-2022 season of the B.League.

The PBA cited the live Uniform Players Contract (UPC) Ravena signed with NLEX and the league as the reason to reject the former Ateneo star guard’s bid to play overseas.

The PBA has also formally informed the Japanese B.League about its decision on Ravena, which the league believes will be a bad precedent if the NLEX guard doesn’t comply with the UPC.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Monday’s practice also saw Jericho Cruz returning to the ballclub for training after completing the two-week quarantine protocol.

Cruz underwent the mandatory protocol after coming from the United States to train with the Guam national team competing for the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Cruz is also set to leave the country soon with Guam’s match against Hong Kong moved from Clark to Amman, Jordan.

