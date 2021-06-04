Kiefer Ravena on bid to play in Japan: 'Only time will tell'

KIEFER Ravena's planned move to Japan's B.League has suddenly looked more like a relationship status on Facebook.

It's complicated.

Just days after releasing a statement that sounded more like goodbye to the PBA and his mother team NLEX, Ravena didn't sound as sure when asked about his decision to sign with Japanese club Shiga Lakerstars on Friday.

"Only time can tell," the former Ateneo King Eagle said in a guest appearance with brother Thirdy and girlfriend Alyssa Valdez in the 'Three Phenoms' episode in veteran TV host Boy Abunda's YouTube channel.

Ravena signing with the Lakestars will make him just the second Filipino player to play as an Asian import in Japan's premier league after Thirdy, who made his debut with the San-En NeoPhoenix last season.

But the move has encountered problems in the PBA, where Commissioner Willie Marcial has taken a stand that Ravena is bound by the Uniform Players' Contract (UPC) he signed with NLEX last year.

NLEX said it will abide with whatever decision the league will make on the matter.

Ravena, 27, declined to go into specifics when asked about the issue but admitted that some things need to be sorted out before the Japan plan can push through.

"Things need to take care of itself first," he said curtly.

In the meantime, Ravena continues to join NLEX in its daily workouts in Clark in Pampanga in preparation for the coming PBA season, which is eyeing a late June and early July opening.

