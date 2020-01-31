Kiefer Ravena feels Kobe-esque work ethic his best tribute to Bryant

KIEFER Ravena arrived early for the trial run of the new Gatorade-inspired colorway of Paul George’s fourth signature shoe last Friday afternoon at the Hoops Center, gamely taking part in the drills with college standouts and media practitioners.

Without realizing it, the PBA star somehow paid tribute to Kobe Bryant even before his childhood idol was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, and seven other passengers a few days later.

If that’s how punctual and professional Ravena is in mere promotional events, imagine how the NLEX cornerstone is at work where he takes it up a notch - his way to honor Bryant, who’s known for his remarkable work ethic, among other qualities.

Ravena makes it a point to get to Road Warriors practices ahead of everyone else, so he gets to the FCL Center along Xavierville Ave. in Quezon City before the sun comes up at 5:30 a.m.

“I have keys to the gym to make sure I open the gym,” the two-time UAAP MVP out of Ateneo beamed in a chat with SPIN.ph after the Nike PG 4 x Gatorade “Gx” trial run sponsored by Titan and Slam Philippines.

What makes it even more impressive is NLEX practices usually don’t start for another four and a half hours – at 10 o’clock.

That gives him plenty of time for extra work before training sessions – just like Kobe did to become one of the greatest players in NBA history.

“That’s one thing I will carry on forever in my career because that’s the legacy that Kobe Bryant taught me,” Ravena said a few days after Bryant’s tragic passing, referring to Kobe’s famed work ethic. “Hopefully it can also inspire the millions of basketball players around the world.”

To pay tribute, Ravena is set to wear No. 24 in the upcoming PBA season, starting with the Philippine Cup on March 1.

Ravena, though, doesn’t have to look far to find someone who also has an outstanding work ethic that can motivate others.

NLEX teammate Asi Taulava is most likely set to play in his 21st PBA season, a league record, that will allow him to become the first PBA player to play in four decades.

Ravena knows Taulava would not last that long if not for his work ethic.

“It’s amazing how much work he puts in to get his body ready, to prepare for a high-level competition,” Ravena said of the 46-year-old center. “I’m a firm believer of hard work. I’m a firm believer of you have to trust whatever work you put in and he’s put himself in a good position, in great shape to play good again in the next conference-slash-conferences.”

That’s why Ravena is always eager to measure up to the “Ageless” Asi, also an early bird who, after bringing his daughter Asiana, who plays varsity basketball at University of the Philippines, to nearby Lady Maroons practice at 5:30 a.m., heads straight to NLEX practice.

“I make sure he doesn’t get there before me,” the 26-year-old playmaker said. “Even though we don’t really do anything. We just tell stories, etc. But at the end of the day, it’s just a small way of making him know na if you’re a four-decade vet, he’s an example for everybody to follow.”

And the incoming third-year combo guard is expecting the rest of the Road Warriors to also be prepared heading into the all-Filipino conference as they try to atone for a disappointing Governors’ Cup where they finished the eliminations as the top seed only to get upset by NorthPort in the quarterfinals.

“Hopefully we take it to heart that it cannot happen again,” Ravena said. “Hopefully by the time comes na March 1, everybody’s ready to go.”

And make Kobe proud.